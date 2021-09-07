Birlasoft partners with Freshworks Inc.

-
Birlasoft and Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees announced their global, strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprises provide enhanced customer experience management services to customers through new-age digital transformation solutions.
Birlasoft will partner with Freshworks to provide businesses with products to delight their customers and employees.
Freshworks takes a fresh approach to building and delivering software for customer relationship and IT service management that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end-user. Birlasoft is committed to bringing digital-first solutions to its clients to expand business capabilities and improve the end-user experience by integrating the best-of-breed solutions from partners like Freshworks into its offerings.
