Abbott India Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19605.05, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.92% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Abbott India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19605.05, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 18123.25. The Sensex is at 61079.05, up 0.55%. Abbott India Ltd has risen around 4.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13212.25, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17474 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12842 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19662.7, up 1.61% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is down 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.92% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 50.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

