Ashok Leyland reports 34% YoY growth in Oct'22 sales; domestic sales at 13,860 units

Ashok Leyland recorded 34% rise in total vehicle sales to 14,863 units in October 2022 from 11,079 units sold in October 2021.

The total vehicle sales are, however, lower by 15% as compared with 17,549 units sold in September 2022.

While total medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased by 49% YoY to 9,054 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales were higher by 16% YoY to 5,809 units during the period under review.

The company's total domestic sales in October 2022 stood at 13,860 units, up by 38% from 10,043 units sold in October 2021.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 282 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue in the first quarter jumped to Rs 7,223 crore from Rs 2,951 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The scrip slipped 3.07% to currently trade at Rs 148.55 on the BSE.

