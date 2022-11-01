Maruti Suzuki sells 1.67 lakh vehicles in Oct'22; domestic sales up 27% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India said that it had sold a total of 167,520 units in October 2022, which is higher by 21% as compared with 138,335 units sold in October 2021.

Sequentially, total sales have fallen by 5% from 1,76,306 units sold in September 2022.

Total sales for the month of October 2022 include domestic sales of 143,250 units (up 27% YoY), sales to other OEM of 3,822 units (down 10% YoY) and exports of 20,448 units (down 4% YoY).

Maruti Suzuki said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 475.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 47.91% to Rs 28,543.5 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, as against Rs 19,297.8 crore posted in the same period last year.

The scrip fell 0.74% to currently trade at Rs 9455.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)