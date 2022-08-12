Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance

-
The transaction values ABHI at approximately Rs. 6,650 crore.
Completion is subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
Upon the completion of the transaction, ADIA will own a 9.99% stake, ABCL will hold a 45.91% stake and MMH a 44.10% stake, respectively, in ABHI.
ABHI plans to use this capital to drive its growth in the health insurance market in India. With its differentiated Health-First model, ABHI is the fastest growing health insurance company in the health insurance space, in India.
