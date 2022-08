TCS positioned as Leader for Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services

TCS has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services.

According to the report, TCS is potentially a good choice for organizations looking for a client-centric, action oriented tier 1 IT services provider with strong Adobe-related skills.

It further said that TCS has a number of key intellectual property assets to help its clients drive value from Adobe solutions.

