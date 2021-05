Accelya Solutions India announces change in Managing Director

With effect from 01 July 2021

Accelya Solutions India has today announced the retirement of Neela Bhattacherjee as Managing Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 30 June 2021. Neela will also be stepping down as director of the Company from the close of business hours on 30 June 2021.

The Board of Directors has identified Shrimanikandan Ananthavaidhyanathan (Mani) as a successor to Neela Bhattacherjee. Mani will be appointed Managing Director of the Company in due course after completing the statutory formalities and will take over the role from Neela effective 1 July 2021.

