Active Covid-19 Cases Count Stays Below 7.5 Lakh Mark For 2nd Day

India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active Covid-19 cases below the 7.5 lakh mark for the 2nd successive day, an official update noted today. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day, India's steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continues. 61,775 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country whereas the new confirmed cases are only 54,044. This is when 10,83,608 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

The national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen to 1.51% today. India's total recoveries stands at 67,95,103 today. Higher number of single day recoveries has resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is fast approaching 89% (88.81%). A total of 54,044 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country while 717 deaths have been registered.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)