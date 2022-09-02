Adani Ent, Shree Cement in focus after Nifty rejig

Adani Enterprises will replace Shree Cement in the 50-share benchmark NIFTY 50 index effective 30 September 2022.

Shares of Adani Enterprises advanced 1.71% to currently trade at Rs 3288 while those of Shree Cement declined 2.08% to Rs 21148.15.

Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, MphasiS, Samvardhana Motherson International and Shree Cement will replace Adani Enterprises, Jubilant Foodworks, Lupin, MindTree, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India and Zydus Lifesciences in the NIFTY Next 50 index.

The NIFTY 50 index advanced 344.10 points or 2.12% to currently trade at 16,592.05.

