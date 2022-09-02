Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 221.02 points or 0.68% at 32670.84 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.65%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.32%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.86%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.38%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Polycab India Ltd (up 1.07%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.02%), SKF India Ltd (up 1%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.88%), and Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.87%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.89%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.77%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.53%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 84.54 or 0.14% at 58851.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 points or 0% at 17542.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 87.59 points or 0.3% at 28876.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.85 points or 0.32% at 9003.84.

On BSE,1805 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

