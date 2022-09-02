Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 34.44 points or 0.81% at 4291.73 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (up 8.23%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.81%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.14%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.5%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.87%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.55%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.18%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.99%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.38%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.57%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 1.17%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 84.54 or 0.14% at 58851.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 points or 0% at 17542.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 87.59 points or 0.3% at 28876.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.85 points or 0.32% at 9003.84.

On BSE,1805 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

