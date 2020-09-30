Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 4.86%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 748.8, up 4.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1225.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% drop in NIFTY and a 2.08% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 748.8, up 4.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11259.15. The Sensex is at 38098.66, up 0.33%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 65.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15175.1, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

