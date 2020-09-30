Dynamic Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

S P Apparels Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd and DCM Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2020.

Dynamic Cables Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 28.8 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 72000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7364 shares in the past one month.

S P Apparels Ltd soared 18.20% to Rs 132.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10208 shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd spiked 10.42% to Rs 105.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3329 shares in the past one month.

PPAP Automotive Ltd exploded 9.90% to Rs 239.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4006 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd gained 9.04% to Rs 20.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1573 shares in the past one month.

