Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Linde India Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2020.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Linde India Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2020.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd spiked 8.34% to Rs 317.75 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 90816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71193 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup soared 5.56% to Rs 76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31538 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd surged 5.37% to Rs 121.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd advanced 5.27% to Rs 769.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13474 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 4.52% to Rs 113.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72305 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)