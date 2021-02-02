Adani Ports records 31% growth in Jan cargo volume

-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone handled cargo volume of 26.02 MMT a growth of 31% on Year on Year basis (Includes volume of 3.87 MMT of Krishnapatnam Port which was acquired in October, 2020).
The growth in cargo volume for the month of January, 2021 excluding Krishnapatnam Port was 11% on Year on Year basis.
During the current financial year 2021, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 200.14 MMT (includes Krishnapatnam Port 13.60 MMT) thus registering a Year on Year growth of 8%
