Indian Bank declares five non-performing accounts as fraud

Indian Bank has reported five non-performing accounts including Cox & Kings (o/s bal of Rs 68.46 cr), Era Infra Engineering(o/s bal of Rs 19.36 cr), Supreme Tex Mart(o/s bal of Rs 16.36 cr), RSAL Steel (o/s bal of Rs 27.35 cr) and Pune Buildtech (o/s bal of Rs 16.50 cr).
These accounts have been declared fraud and reported to Reserve Bank of India as per regulatory requirement.
