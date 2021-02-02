IRFC to raise USD 4 billion under GMTN programme

-
ALSO READ
Happiest Mind rises after BNP Paribas buys stake
Japan Market drops on profit booking, firmer yen
Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits the roof after cabinet OKs merger with DBS Bank
Series of Virtual Leadership Talk on business in India curated by IFCCI
IIFL Home Finance and Standarad Chartered enter into co-lending arrangement for MSMEs
-
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has recently updated and upsized its global medium term note programme, pursuant to which the aggregate principal amount of notes that may be issued under the Programme has been increased from USD 2 billion to USD 4 billion. The Programme is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX) and the India International Exchange (IFSC) (INX).
Further, in connection with the above mentioned Programme, IRFC, rated Baa3 (Negative) / BBB- (Stable) / BBB- (Negative) by Moody's / S&P / Fitch, respectively, has mandated BNP PARIBAS, DBS Bank, HSBC, MUFG, SBICAP and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls in Asia, Europe and U.
S. commencing 02 February 2021. A benchmark sized intermediate to long tenor USD Regulation S / Rule 144A senior unsecured notes offering under the Issuer's Programme may follow, subject to market conditions.
The net proceeds from the issuance of these Notes will be utilized in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU