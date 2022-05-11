Adani Ports slips after board defers earnings announcement

-
Adani Ports fell 2.5% to Rs 751.8 after the board rescheduled meeting for approval of audited financial results to 24 May 2022.In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Adani Ports announced that the company's board rescheduled meeting to 24 May 2022. The board meeting was earlier scheduled today, 11 May 2022.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at mundra.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 5.7% decline in the net profit to Rs 1,472.26 crore on a 1.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,797.10 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
