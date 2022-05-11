Industrials stocks slide

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Industrials index decreasing 107.97 points or 2.05% at 5170.27 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 17.13%), Man Industries (India) Ltd (down 16.11%),Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd (down 13.04%),Usha Martin Ltd (down 10.86%),Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 9.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Action Construction Equipment Ltd (down 9.18%), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (down 9.1%), Centum Electronics Ltd (down 8.65%), Vikas Lifecare Ltd (down 8.64%), and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 8.5%).

On the other hand, TD Power Systems Ltd (up 8.32%), SRF Ltd (up 5.12%), and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 2.07%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 552.8 or 1.02% at 53812.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 168.45 points or 1.04% at 16071.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 801.91 points or 3.07% at 25276.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 128.65 points or 1.63% at 7759.71.

On BSE,447 shares were trading in green, 2883 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

