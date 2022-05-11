Prism Johnson slips after Q4 PAT contracts 87% YoY

Prism Johnson declined 3.06% to Rs 101.45 after the company reported 87.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.85 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 157.42 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was at Rs 1,853.87 crore, marginally higher as compared with same period last year.

Total expenses increased by 6.2% to Rs 1,853.31 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,745.25 crore in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 27.76 crore, down by 80.9% from Rs 145.39 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company recorded 68.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.95 crore despite a 12.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,306.32 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Prism Johnson is an integrated building materials' company, with a wide range of products from cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles and bathroom products.

