Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 483.81 points or 1.86% at 25458.89 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 8.06%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 5.45%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.14%),Graphite India Ltd (down 4.08%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 3.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HEG Ltd (down 3.03%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 3.02%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.74%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 2.25%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.22%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 1.93%), Timken India Ltd (up 0.92%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 552.8 or 1.02% at 53812.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 168.45 points or 1.04% at 16071.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 801.91 points or 3.07% at 25276.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 128.65 points or 1.63% at 7759.71.

On BSE,447 shares were trading in green, 2883 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

