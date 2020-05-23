JUST IN
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone director resigns

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced the resignation of Mukesh Kumar, IAS, VC & CEO, Gujarat Maritime Board from the board of the company on 19 May 2020 received by the Company on 22 May, 2020 as he has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad.

First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 16:47 IST

