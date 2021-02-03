Hero MotoCorp appoints Ravi Avalur to Head Harley-Davidson business

Hero MotoCorp has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. Global automotive expert Ravi Avalur has been appointed as the Business Unit Head of the new vertical.
Ravi will report to Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp.
Ravi has joined Hero MotoCorp from Engines and Engine Components manufacturer Cooper, where he was the Head of Strategy and International Business. Prior to Cooper, Ravi was the Managing Director at Ducati India.
The Team in the new Business Unit also includes four executives from Harley-Davidson's erstwhile India operations, bringing in years of competencies in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experiences, service and logistics.
The Company has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from 18 January 2021.
Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.
