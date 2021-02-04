Reliance to divest its upstream assets in Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania

Reliance Marcellus signs agreement with Northern Oil and Gas on 03 FebReliance Marcellus, LLC (RMLLC) a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced the signing of agreements to divest all of its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania.
These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation (EQT), have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas, Inc (NOG), a Delaware corporation, for a consideration of $250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14.00 per common share in next seven years.
A Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) has been signed between RMLLC and NOG on 03 February 2021 for this sale and the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions of closing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU