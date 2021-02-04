Reliance to divest its upstream assets in Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania

Reliance Marcellus signs agreement with Northern Oil and Gas on 03 Feb

Reliance Marcellus, LLC (RMLLC) a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced the signing of agreements to divest all of its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania.

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation (EQT), have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas, Inc (NOG), a Delaware corporation, for a consideration of $250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14.00 per common share in next seven years.

A Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) has been signed between RMLLC and NOG on 03 February 2021 for this sale and the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions of closing.

