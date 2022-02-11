Adani Power Ltd Surges 6.47%

Adani Power Ltd has added 9.92% over last one month compared to 3.71% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 6.47% today to trade at Rs 130.75. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.09% to quote at 3358.77. The index is up 3.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd increased 2.41% and NLC India Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 70.41 % over last one year compared to the 13.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 9.92% over last one month compared to 3.71% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13.6 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 167.05 on 09 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 52 on 11 Feb 2021.

