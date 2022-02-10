Dr Lal Path Labs Q3 PAT drops 39% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Dr Lal Path Labs' consolidated net profit skid 39.3% to Rs 58.2 crore on a 9.8% increase in revenue to Rs 496.9 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Operating revenue increased 9.8% to Rs 496.9 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 452.4 crore in Q3 FY21. Profit margin was at 11.7% in Q3 FY22 as against 21.2% in Q3 FY21. COVID-19 and allied contributed 11.8% to revenues in Q3 FY22 with 5.8 lakh RTPCR tests.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 36.8% to Rs 81.5 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 128.9 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA dropped 21.3% to Rs 109.2 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 138.7 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 22% in Q3 FY22 as compared to 30.7% in Q3 FY21.
Normalised EBITDA slipped 1.9% to Rs 141.80 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Rs 144.60 crore in Q3 December 2020. Normalised EBITDA margin was at 28.5% in Q3 December 2021 as compared to 32% in Q3 December 2020.
On a standalone basis, net profit declined 33.44% to Rs 61.70 crore on a 1.07% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 422.50 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Dr Lal Path Labs lost 0.63% to Rs 2,942 on BSE. Dr Lal PathLabs provides diagnostic healthcare services in India.
