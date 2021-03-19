Adani Road Transport led consortium bags NHAI road project under TOT basis

Adani Road Transport, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, in consortium has received letter of acceptance for road project in Gujarat from NHAI.

The project comprises of 1 National Highway stretch on Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) Mode - Tolling, Operation, Maintenance 8- Transfer of Palanpur-Radhanpur - Samkhiyali Section of NH-27 from Km 589+600 to Km 536+000 in the State of Gujarat -TOT Bundle 5(A-1)

With this project award, Adani Group will have total Seven NHAI road projects under HAM and TOT in the States of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat.

