ABB Softstarters ensure uninterrupted water supply in Shimla

ABB India announced that its electrification products are helping residents of Shimla to get an uninterrupted supply of water.

ABB's Softstarter device ensures smooth water movement while torque control minimizes leakage and pipe damage, eliminating pressure surges.

The installation of ABB's Softstarter is part of the Himachal Pradesh Irrigation & Public Health Department's (IPH) plan to modernize the existing lift water supply plan with construction and upgrading of old pumps to raise water from the Kol Dam on the Satluj River thousands of feet below the city. The aim was to bring safe, clean drinking water to the population with minimal water loss and minimal environmental damage.

