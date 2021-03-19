Board of GOCL Corporation approves fund raising up to Rs 250 cr via debt issue

-
At meeting held on 18 March 2021The Board of GOCL Corporation at its meeting held on 18 March 2021 has approved fund raising up to Rs. 250 crore by way of private placement of Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or a Committee thereof from time to time.
