Adani Transmission Ltd soars 5%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 820.4, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 62.1% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% slide in NIFTY and a 6.83% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Adani Transmission Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 820.4, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 17661.6. The Sensex is at 60065.52, down 0.26%. Adani Transmission Ltd has slipped around 34.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22698.5, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)