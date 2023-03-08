Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2023.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2023.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd surged 15.79% to Rs 378 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22333 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd spiked 8.54% to Rs 354.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5938 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd soared 7.47% to Rs 14.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd advanced 6.57% to Rs 93.38. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93814 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd exploded 6.23% to Rs 484.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6469 shares in the past one month.

