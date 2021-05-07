Adani Transmission spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 335% YoY to Rs 257 cr

Adani Transmission (ATL) rose 3.72% to Rs 1,173.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 335.1% to Rs 256.55 crore on 14.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,726.61 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Consolidated operational EBITDA climbed 18% to Rs 1,034 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Transmission operational EBITDA at Rs 656 crore, up 6% year-on-year (YoY). Distribution operational EBITDA was at Rs 377 crore, up 47% YoY.

Adani Transmission added 1,756 circuit km in Q4 FY21 and 2,536 circuit km to transmission network in FY21 on account of organic and inorganic growth taking total network to 17,276 circuit km. The firm had a strong transmission system availability was at 99.82% during Q4 FY21 as against 99.61% in Q4 FY20. During the quarter, the distribution business ensured more than 99.99% supply reliability despite challenges on ground. Distribution losses stood at 7.56% in Q4 FY21 over 5.58% in Q4 FY20. It achieved 114.2% collection efficiency at AEML in Q4 FY21.

Consolidated operational revenue was lower at Rs 8,840 crore in FY21 mainly due to lower revenue contribution from distribution business led by lower power consumption in commercial and Industrial segment in first half of FY21. However, operational revenue from transmission business was unaffected in FY21.

Meanwhile, the board has also recommended the renewal of enabling resolution for seeking approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to raise upto Rs 2,500 crore by issuing equity shares/convertible bonds through qualified institutional placement (QIP)/GDR/ADR/FCCBs/FCEBs/Convertible Securities/Other Equity Instruments.

Anil Sardana, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Transmission, said: "Adani Transmission has evolved over the past few years. ATL's two acquisitions (APTL and WKTL) during the year will bolster its pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India and moving it closer to its goal of 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022. ATL is constantly benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing focused approach to be world-class integrated utility through development agenda coupled with de- risking of strategic and operational aspects, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and forging strategic partnerships for business excellence and high governance standards. ATL is maintaining 24x7 quality power supply despite challenges posed by health and pandemic issues. The journey towards robust ESG framework and practicing culture of safety is integral to its pursuit for enhanced long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)