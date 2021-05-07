Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 541.23 points or 2.9% at 19209.45 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 5.6%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.52%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.82%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.33%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.58%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.55%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.53%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.5%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.74%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 420.78 or 0.86% at 49370.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.65 points or 0.89% at 14856.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 126.75 points or 0.57% at 22310.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.86 points or 0.15% at 7136.79.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 665 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

