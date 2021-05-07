Volumes spurt at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 415.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 369.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares

KEI Industries Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 May 2021.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 415.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 369.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.85% to Rs.977.50. Volumes stood at 61991 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 26.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6929 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.525.45. Volumes stood at 4681 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 19.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5966 shares. The stock increased 11.04% to Rs.668.00. Volumes stood at 5639 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd saw volume of 60815 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5259 shares. The stock increased 18.60% to Rs.1,035.00. Volumes stood at 10112 shares in the last session.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd saw volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65708 shares. The stock increased 3.60% to Rs.202.70. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)