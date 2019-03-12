Adani Transport bags two NHAI road projects in Telangana

-
Adani Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Transport has received Letter of Awards from NHAI for two road projects in the State of Telangana.
The project details are as follows -
Four Laning of NH-363 from Mancherial (Design Km 0.000 IExisting Km 251.900) to Repallewada (Design Km 42.0001 Existing Km 288.510) (Design Length = 42.000 Km) in the State of Telangana under NHDP Phase-IV under NH (0) on HAM.
Four Laning of the Suryapet (Design Ch.0.4201 Existing Km. 128.500 of NH-65) to Khammam (Design Ch.59.0461 Existing Km. 50.750 of old SH42) of NH-365BB (Old SH-42) (Design Length = 58.626 Km) in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on HAM.
