JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market extends gains
Business Standard

Adani Transport bags two NHAI road projects in Telangana

Capital Market 

Adani Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Transport has received Letter of Awards from NHAI for two road projects in the State of Telangana.

The project details are as follows -

Four Laning of NH-363 from Mancherial (Design Km 0.000 IExisting Km 251.900) to Repallewada (Design Km 42.0001 Existing Km 288.510) (Design Length = 42.000 Km) in the State of Telangana under NHDP Phase-IV under NH (0) on HAM.

Four Laning of the Suryapet (Design Ch.0.4201 Existing Km. 128.500 of NH-65) to Khammam (Design Ch.59.0461 Existing Km. 50.750 of old SH42) of NH-365BB (Old SH-42) (Design Length = 58.626 Km) in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on HAM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements