Business Standard

Vikas Proppant & Granite receives mining license for Kaparada mines

Capital Market 

Vikas Proppant & Granite announced that on 08 March 2019, Mining Engineer, for Kaparada mines, Govt. of Rajasthan has issued mining license for mining the granite deposits of Khasra No. 10/2 as per Raj.

Government guidelines.

Now the environment clearance and pollution control clearance is awaited and the same will be received in due course of time.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 09:12 IST

