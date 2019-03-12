Vikas Proppant & Granite receives mining license for Kaparada mines

Vikas Proppant & Granite announced that on 08 March 2019, Mining Engineer, for Kaparada mines, Govt. of Rajasthan has issued mining license for mining the granite deposits of Khasra No. 10/2 as per Raj.
Government guidelines.
Now the environment clearance and pollution control clearance is awaited and the same will be received in due course of time.
