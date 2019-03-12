JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Strong market breadth
Business Standard

Kalpataru Power Transmission announces completion of Element 2 of Kishanganj - Darbhanga Line

Capital Market 

Kalpataru Power Transmission announced that Alipurduar Transmission, its wholly owned subsidiary has successfully completed and commenced commercial operations of Element-2: Kishanganj - Darbhanga Line.

With the completion of Element 2, ATL will be entitled for nearly 65% levelised tariff per annum.

The Element 1: Alipurduar - Siliguri Line has achieved significant progress and nearing completion. The project when fully complete will have around Rs 130 crore of levelised trariff per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements