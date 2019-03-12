Kalpataru Power Transmission announces completion of Element 2 of Kishanganj - Darbhanga Line

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission announced that Alipurduar Transmission, its wholly owned subsidiary has successfully completed and commenced commercial operations of Element-2: Kishanganj - Darbhanga Line.
With the completion of Element 2, ATL will be entitled for nearly 65% levelised tariff per annum.
The Element 1: Alipurduar - Siliguri Line has achieved significant progress and nearing completion. The project when fully complete will have around Rs 130 crore of levelised trariff per annum.
