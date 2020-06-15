Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 19,422 equity shares under ESOP

-
-
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 19,422 equity shares under ESOP.
Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 7,73,94,79,870 (77,39,47,987 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 7,73,96,74,090 (77,39,67,409 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).
