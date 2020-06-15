Tata Chemicals updates on scheme of merger of Bio Energy Venture - 1 (Mauritius)

Tata Chemicals announced that the scheme of merger by absorption of Bio Energy Venture - 1 (Mauritius) (transferor company and 100% subsidiary of the company) by Tata Chemicals (transferee company) is effective from 01 June 2020 and the appointed date of the scheme is 01 April 2019.

Bio Energy Venture - 1 (Mauritius) had been removed from the Register of Companies at Mauritius w.e.f. 01 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)