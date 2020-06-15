L Catterton to invest Rs 1894.50 cr for 0.39% stake in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries announced an investment of Rs 1894.50 crore by L Catterton, one of the world's largest consumer focused private equity firms.

This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

L Catterton's investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 104,326.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton since 22 April 2020.

Founded in 1989, L Catterton is the investment partner of choice for leading consumer-focused brands around the world. With a 30-year track record of leveraging its operational expertise, deep sector insights, global network of resources, and its unique partnership with LVMH and Groupe Arnault, L Catterton has successfully invested in and helped build some of the most innovative brands at the forefront of the evolving consumer landscape, including Peloton, Vroom, ClassPass, Owndays, FabIndia, and more.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)