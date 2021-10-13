Aditya Birla Money Q2 PAT up 48% YoY to Rs 6.42 crore

Aditya Birla Money's net profit increased by 47.8% to Rs 6.42 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 4.34 crore in Q2 FY21.
Total revenue from operations rose by 16.8% YoY to Rs 57.19 crore during the quarter. On the segmental front, Broking revenue was Rs 49.12 crore (up 19% YoY), revenue from Trading in Securities was Rs 6.53 crore (up 8.3% YoY) and other revenue was Rs 1.53 crore (down 6.6% YoY) in the second quarter.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 9.09 crore, up by 48.2% from Rs 4.34 crore in Q2 FY21.
Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivative on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.
