Volumes spurt at Venkys (India) Ltd counter

Thermax Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 October 2021.

Venkys (India) Ltd notched up volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71254 shares. The stock rose 8.57% to Rs.3,205.20. Volumes stood at 94684 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd witnessed volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43624 shares. The stock increased 1.40% to Rs.1,415.05. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 186.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.72% to Rs.1,123.45. Volumes stood at 18.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36245 shares. The stock gained 9.32% to Rs.1,851.30. Volumes stood at 34911 shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd recorded volume of 21.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.04% to Rs.5,215.00. Volumes stood at 8.17 lakh shares in the last session.

