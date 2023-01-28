Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 PAT down 11% YoY; monthly SIP inflow at Rs 942 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported 11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.3 crore on a 6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 314 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Total expenses increased by 7% YoY to Rs 140.5 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 222.7 crore, up by 1% from Rs 221.5 crore in Q3 FY22.

ABSL AMC's total QAAUM including Alternate assets stood at Rs 2,93,000 crore for the quarter ending 31 December 2022. ABSL AMC Mutual Fund QAAUM is at Rs 2,81,700 crore. Equity MF QAAUM has increased by 1% YoY to Rs 1,20,100 crore for Q3 FY23. Equity MF mix is at 43% for Q3 FY23. ABSL AMC serviced 8.01 million folios for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Added around 0.1 million new folios in Q3 FY23. Monthly SIP contribution at Rs 942 crore in December 2022 as against Rs 931 crore in September 2022.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) is co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.

The scrip fell 3.33% to end at Rs 427.10 on the BSE.

