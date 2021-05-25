Aditya Vision provides update on retail operations

Aditya Vision announced that all showrooms of the Company located at different locations of Bihar and offices shall remain closed till 01st June, 2021 to prevent & contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COWID-19).

In view of the recent directives issued by the State Government on 24 May 2021 relating to further extension of complete lockdown till 01 June 2021. E-Commerce activities will be allowed during the lockdown.

