HCL partners with McLaren Health Care

HCL Technologies was selected by McLaren Health Care, a fully integrated health network committed to quality, evidence based patient care and cost efficiency, to provide digital transformation, standup a global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Center of Excellence, and enable higher standards of service to members, providers, and employees.

The partnership will have HCL deliver IT services for all 15 McLaren system hospitals located in Michigan and Ohio.

HCL services would include managing and transforming the digital infrastructure foundation and the core clinical and non-clinical applications utilizing HCL's DRYICE automation framework.

