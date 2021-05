NHPC awards Rs 188.19 cr EPC contract to Tata Power Solar Systems

For development of 40 MW solar power project in Ganjam District, Odisha

NHPC has awarded an EPC contract to Tata Power Solar Systems on 24 May 2021 for development of 40 MW Solar Power Project in Ganjam District, Odisha for total amount of Rs. 188.19 crore.

The EPC contract includes the installation of Solar Power Plant on the Government land acquired by NHPC for the said purpose through State Agency IDCO, along with work of associated 220 KV Transmission Line for Connectivity at 220 KV OPTCL Transmission System through Lilo Provision and comprehensive O&M for 10 Years. The power generated from the Project shall be procured by GRIDCO for the entire project life of 25 years. The project has been sanctioned by MNRE under Solar Park Scheme and is scheduled to be commissioned within a period of 12 months.

