Aegis Logistics Ltd Slips 5.66%, S&P BSE Energy index Shed 1.29%

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell 5.66% today to trade at Rs 244.05. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 1.29% to quote at 7473.43. The index is up 10.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Total Gas Ltd decreased 2.47% and Reliance Industries Ltd lost 1.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 11.9 % over last one year compared to the 49.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aegis Logistics Ltd has lost 13.07% over last one month compared to 10.99% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 4.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23561 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34089 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 394.4 on 13 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 195.5 on 09 Sep 2020.

