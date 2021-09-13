Prakash Ind gains on emerging as successful bidder for Bhaskarpara mine

-
ALSO READ
Prakash Industries emerges as Preferred Bidder for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh
'Pray from Home with Cycle' on this Ganesh Chaturthi with Sampoorna Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Kit
NMDC gets LoI for Bailadila iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh
Coal India records 37.6% growth in coal offtake in May 2021
Jindal Stainless inks MoU with Tata Steel Mining for mining of common boundary in Sukinda
-
Prakash Industries rose 2.68% to Rs 69.05 after the company said it was declared as successful bidder for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in the 12th tranche of auction of coal mines.
Bhaskarpara Coal Mine is in Tehsil Bhiyathan, District Surguja, Chhattisgarh, India.
The announcement was made on Thursday (9 September 2021). The domestic equity markets were shut on Friday (10 September 2021) on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Prakash Industries is engaged primarily in the business of manufacture and sale of steel products and generation of Power. The company has its manufacturing facilities in India and sells products in India.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 40.75 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 3.19 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 94.84% to Rs 1,030.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 529.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU