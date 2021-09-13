Shalby launches orthopedic, joint replacement franchise in Udaipur

The hospital-chain inaugurated its first orthopedic & joint replacement franchise at Udaipur in Rajasthan under Shalby Orthopedic Centre of Excellence (SOCE) on 12 September 2021.

This is Shalby Hospital Ahmedabad's first orthopedic speciality franchise hospital in India. It will offer Out Patient Department (OPD) as well as In Patient Department (IPD) services to patients. It will benefit the people of Udaipur and the region in availing world-class orthopedic treatment.

Shares of Shalby rose 0.65% to Rs 192.10 on BSE. Shalby operates a multi-specialty chain of hospitals. Its hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, which offer quaternary healthcare services.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 48.38. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading between its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 193.53 and 200-day moving average (DMA) at 140.78.

