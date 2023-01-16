Aether Industries commissions manufacturing site 3 for specialty chemicals / intermediates

Commercial production to commence in next 10 days

Aether Industries announced that its manufacturing site 3 has been commercialized today at Plot No. 8202/1, Road No. 8, GIDC Industrial Estate, Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India.

The total CAPEX planned for the site is around Rs. 190 crore, off which Rs. 163 crore has been raised from the IPO that the company concluded in June 2022 and remaining Rs. 27 crore funded from internal accruals. The trial runs have been started today and the commercial production of the plant will start within next ten days.

The manufacturing site 3 will add capacities to the north of 3500 MT per annum for production of five new specialty chemicals / intermediates for the Pharma Sector, which will be launched here.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)